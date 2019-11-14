Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 119,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 459,258 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.