Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 209,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 14.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 24.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth about $2,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $175,180.39. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,301,483.30. Insiders sold 147,964 shares of company stock worth $6,784,832 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

