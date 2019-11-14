Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 60.49 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

