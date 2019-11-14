Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bunge by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 133,617 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,933,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.87. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $62.92.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

