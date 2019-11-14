Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jabil were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 669,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,562,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

