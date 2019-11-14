J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Shares Up 0.9%

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.89 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54), 7,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 320% from the average session volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.46.

Get J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 2.24 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; manufactures and supplies hydraulically pressed concrete products; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.