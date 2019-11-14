J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,363.57 ($17.82).

LON:JDW traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($20.27). 79,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,645.20 ($21.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,510.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,461.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Su Cacioppo sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.01), for a total value of £68,864.38 ($89,983.51).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

