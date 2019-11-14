Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.21% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%.

ITRM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

