Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Corpbanca in the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itau Corpbanca in the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 19.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

