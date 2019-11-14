istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $756.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. istar has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get istar alerts:

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. istar’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that istar will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

STAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. istar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,821,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,697,894.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 26,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.12. Insiders acquired 301,391 shares of company stock worth $8,315,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.