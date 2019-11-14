iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 175,270 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 128,027 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.51. 24,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,115. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

