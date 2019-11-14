iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.81

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.81 and last traded at $171.80, with a volume of 2507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,678,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9,933.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 167,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

