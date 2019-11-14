iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,417,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 20,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $110.58 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $116.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

