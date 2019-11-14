iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 171,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,908,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

