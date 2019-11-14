Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CAO Sells $10,857.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $10,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. Wedbush increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,240 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

