Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GEI)

11/6/2019 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

11/5/2019 – Gibson Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

11/5/2019 – Gibson Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.71 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.90 and a 52-week high of C$25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

