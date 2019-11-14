Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/6/2019 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2019 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2019 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00.
- 11/5/2019 – Gibson Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2019 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.
- 11/5/2019 – Gibson Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.
Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.71 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.90 and a 52-week high of C$25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 118.39%.
