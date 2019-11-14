Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for US Well Services (USWS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for US Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS):

11/11/2019 – US Well Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2019 – US Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

11/1/2019 – US Well Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2019 – US Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

10/19/2019 – US Well Services had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

10/7/2019 – US Well Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2019 – US Well Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of USWS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 11,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. US Well Services Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. Research analysts forecast that US Well Services Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in US Well Services during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

