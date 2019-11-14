Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Derwent London (DLN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Derwent London (LON: DLN) recently:

11/8/2019 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/7/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/5/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,163 ($41.33) to GBX 3,269 ($42.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/15/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/9/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/1/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/17/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of DLN stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,522 ($46.02). The company had a trading volume of 218,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,460.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,221.63. Derwent London Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.27). The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Derwent London Plc alerts:

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total value of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.66), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($456,552.99).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.