Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stake Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 161.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 1,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,669. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

