Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Interface worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,920,000 after purchasing an additional 629,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Interface by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 221,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 201,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy acquired 44,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,465. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Interface’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

