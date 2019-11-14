Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.78% of Integra Lifesciences worth $371,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $252,254.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Mooradian sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $578,339.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,686.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,385 shares of company stock worth $53,044,035. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IART stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.