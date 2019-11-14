Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 34,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

