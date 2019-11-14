Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 260,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.20. 664,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

