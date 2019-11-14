Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,679,000 after buying an additional 2,895,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after buying an additional 787,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $91.78. 17,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,504. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

