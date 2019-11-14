Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 504,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 365,941 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

