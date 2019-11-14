Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director James G. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $133,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 527,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in NMI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

