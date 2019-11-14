Insider Selling: KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells 632 Shares of Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KLAC traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $176.01. 44,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,083. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $177.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

