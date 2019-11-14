Insider Selling: Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 16,988 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.82. 370,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

