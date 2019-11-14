Insider Selling: Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) CFO Sells 7,286 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 7,286 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $275,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 27,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

