Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Director Sells 22,965,437 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 54,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.04%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 372.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,841,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,309,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

