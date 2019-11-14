Insider Buying: Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QUMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.27. Qumu Corp has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUMU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

