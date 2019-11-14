Insider Buying: Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) Insider Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) insider Graham Feltham bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,453.42).

LON NWT opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.81. Newmark Security PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.14 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

