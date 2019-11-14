Insider Buying: Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) Insider Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) insider Graham Feltham bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,453.42).
LON NWT opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.81. Newmark Security PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.14 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.
About Newmark Security
