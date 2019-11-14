Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director William S. Creekmuir bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 261,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

