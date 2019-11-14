Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 11 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($17.16) per share, for a total transaction of £144.43 ($188.72).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 14 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($202.33).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £147.75 ($193.06).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,304.50 ($17.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.92. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.