Insider Buying: COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Insider Buys 187,645 Shares of Stock

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek acquired 187,645 shares of COMSCORE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $596,711.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 610,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,642.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, William Paul Livek acquired 34,083 shares of COMSCORE stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $116,223.03.

Shares of COMSCORE stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter worth $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter worth $102,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis set a $6.00 target price on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

