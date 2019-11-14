Insider Buying: Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) CFO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) CFO D Andrew Woodward purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BKEP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,776. Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,190,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,483,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

