Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,129,000 after purchasing an additional 767,623 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ingevity by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,017 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,143,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

NGVT opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $72.59 and a one year high of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

