ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.89. ING Groep shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 2,465,192 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
