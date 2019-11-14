ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.89. ING Groep shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 2,465,192 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

