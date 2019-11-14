Informa (LON:INF) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.09) price objective (down from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Informa to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 723 ($9.45) in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 887.44 ($11.60).

INF traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 792 ($10.35). 1,559,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 814.38. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

