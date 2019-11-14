Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Infinera updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05-0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,458. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $944.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

