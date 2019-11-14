Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IFXA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.64 ($23.99).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

