Independent Research Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €30.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ETR:S92 opened at €31.42 ($36.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €14.53 ($16.90) and a twelve month high of €31.32 ($36.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.83 and its 200-day moving average is €23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

