IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 915 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 915 ($11.96) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

IMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,185 ($15.48)) on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded IMI to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,079.23 ($14.10).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,101 ($14.39). The stock had a trading volume of 395,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,157 ($15.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,000.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 993.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.