IMI (LON:IMI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,061 ($13.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 915 ($11.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IMI to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,079.23 ($14.10).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,157 ($15.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 997.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 992.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.