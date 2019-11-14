II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s current price.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.02. II-VI has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in II-VI by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

