Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 641,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

