ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ICCH opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, Director John R. Klockau sold 2,000 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $139,594.00. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

