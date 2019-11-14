IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after purchasing an additional 862,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,274,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,807 shares of company stock worth $32,332,453 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.90. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $326.71 and a 52-week high of $446.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

