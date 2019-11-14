IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.07. 4,108,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $131.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

