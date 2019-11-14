IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.02 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,545,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.78. 35,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.91 and a 200-day moving average of $264.71. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.21.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

